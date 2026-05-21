Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Ford Motor Company NYSE: F. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ford Motor stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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Ford Motor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of F stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in Ford Motor by 108.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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