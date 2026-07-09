Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Insmed, Inc. NASDAQ: INSM. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Insmed stock on June 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nintendo OTCMKTS: NTDOY on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty NYSE: ADC on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Novozymes A/S OTCMKTS: NVZMY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Booking NASDAQ: BKNG on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

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Insmed Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of INSM opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $90.39 and a one year high of $212.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The business's revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $138,000. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its stake in Insmed by 8.0% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 31,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 245.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 155,011 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $242,379.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,084,128.81. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $173,050.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,607,431.36. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,011. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Insmed

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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