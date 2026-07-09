Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Agree Realty stock on June 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nintendo OTCMKTS: NTDOY on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Insmed NASDAQ: INSM on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Novozymes A/S OTCMKTS: NVZMY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Booking NASDAQ: BKNG on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

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Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.73 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.25%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agree Realty's payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Agree Realty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,920,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 6,172.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,607 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 674,524 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,731,141 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,133,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,317.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,587,976.85. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 13,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.41 per share, with a total value of $1,002,575.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 675,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,909,668.05. The trade was a 2.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,943 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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