Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Ally Financial Inc. NYSE: ALLY. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ally Financial stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.Ally Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLY

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,411.59. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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