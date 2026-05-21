Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation NYSE: IBM. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on April 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

on 4/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 4/9/2026.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1%

IBM opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company's stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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