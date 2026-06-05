Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. NASDAQ: INTU. In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on May 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes NYSE: TPH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AbbVie NYSE: ABBV on 5/5/2026.

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Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $301.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.18 and a 200-day moving average of $487.99. The company has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.50 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Intuit investors, adding to concerns that the company could face shareholder litigation over its disclosures. Article

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Intuit investors, adding to concerns that the company could face shareholder litigation over its disclosures. Negative Sentiment: BFA Law and Schall Law both highlighted pending securities-fraud investigations related to Intuit’s pricing claims, reinforcing worries about potential legal overhang and management credibility. Article

BFA Law and Schall Law both highlighted pending securities-fraud investigations related to Intuit’s pricing claims, reinforcing worries about potential legal overhang and management credibility. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, with one report citing intensifying AI-driven tax competition, which may signal slowing growth and margin pressure ahead. Article

Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, with one report citing intensifying AI-driven tax competition, which may signal slowing growth and margin pressure ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit also announced upcoming investor conference presentations by CFO Sandeep Aujla and executive Mark Notarainni, which keeps management visible to the market but is unlikely by itself to move the stock materially. Article

Intuit also announced upcoming investor conference presentations by CFO Sandeep Aujla and executive Mark Notarainni, which keeps management visible to the market but is unlikely by itself to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage continued to highlight Intuit as a top-ranked software name, but these pieces were more generic and did not offset the legal and analyst headlines driving sentiment. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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