Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of The Home Depot, Inc. NYSE: HD. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Home Depot stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $310.66 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $328.56 and its 200-day moving average is $352.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Research raised Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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