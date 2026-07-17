Rep. Kevin Hern Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in ExxonMobil stock on July 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST > BROKERAGE INVESTMENT ACCOUNT" account.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of XOM opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $604.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,907,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $200,366,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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