Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. NYSE: BEP. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock on June 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 8.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners's dividend payout ratio is -506.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

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