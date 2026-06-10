Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. NYSE: BEP. In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

Get BEP alerts: Sign Up

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 8.28%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners's payout ratio is currently -506.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 81,306,719 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,192,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967,670 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,867,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $131,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,394,947 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,046 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $108,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,130 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,743 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 862,280 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Renewable Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Renewable Partners wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here