Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Stock

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Venture Global, Inc. NYSE: VG. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Venture Global stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

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Venture Global Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Venture Global, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global's revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Venture Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Venture Global's payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Trending Headlines about Venture Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank sharply raised its earnings forecasts, lifting FY2026 EPS to $1.32 (from $0.76) and FY2027 EPS to $0.81 (from $0.30), signaling an improved near‑term earnings outlook that can support valuation revisions. Scotiabank increases EPS estimates

Scotiabank sharply raised its earnings forecasts, lifting FY2026 EPS to $1.32 (from $0.76) and FY2027 EPS to $0.81 (from $0.30), signaling an improved near‑term earnings outlook that can support valuation revisions. Positive Sentiment: Major sell‑side shops have been raising targets recently (UBS to $21, Goldman to $18.50, multiple firms reiterating Outperform/Buy), which can attract buyers and add technical support. Wall Street price target updates

Major sell‑side shops have been raising targets recently (UBS to $21, Goldman to $18.50, multiple firms reiterating Outperform/Buy), which can attract buyers and add technical support. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain mixed but constructive: strong recent quarterly results (revenue up ~192% YoY and EPS beat) and a small cash dividend (annualized ~$0.07, ~0.6% yield) — positive for long‑term thesis but limited impact on near‑term price moves. MarketBeat company summary

Company fundamentals remain mixed but constructive: strong recent quarterly results (revenue up ~192% YoY and EPS beat) and a small cash dividend (annualized ~$0.07, ~0.6% yield) — positive for long‑term thesis but limited impact on near‑term price moves. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CFO Jonathan Thayer drew attention: filings show two recent sales (~111,112 and 111,111 shares) at roughly $11.50–$11.89, totaling about $2.6M. Large executive stock sales often create short‑term downward pressure or raise governance/insider‑confidence questions, even if the sales are routine or for diversification. Insider sale filings

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $10,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,094,446 shares of company stock worth $84,601,768. Insiders own 86.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Venture Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Venture Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Venture Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. New Street Research set a $15.00 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Venture Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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