Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Biogen Inc. NASDAQ: BIIB. In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Biogen stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 5/11/2026.

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Biogen Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,848. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $205.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.20. The business's 50-day moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biogen from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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