Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Sells Off Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of Biogen Inc. NASDAQ: BIIB. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Biogen stock on June 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/3/2026.

on 6/3/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

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Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $219.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $233,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,023 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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