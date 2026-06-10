Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Sells Off Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of Whirlpool Corporation NYSE: WHR. In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Whirlpool stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

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Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 518,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.15. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $111.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Whirlpool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Whirlpool from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $68.89.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Seven Six Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 102,979 shares of the company's stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Whirlpool by 174.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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