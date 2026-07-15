Rep. Richard McCormick Sells BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock

Representative Richard McCormick (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK. In a filing disclosed on July 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BlackRock stock on June 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "GROWTH PARTNERS IRA" account.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 4/17/2026.

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BlackRock Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,026.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $917.39 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,033.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,042.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 54.16 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,430.00 to $1,383.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,270.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5,190.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,876,618,000 after buying an additional 5,386,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $2,742,680,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12,176.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,707,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,159 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 106,934.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,284,408 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $128,441,000 after buying an additional 1,283,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,451,122 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,553,194,000 after buying an additional 968,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock reported Q2 2026 earnings this morning, and early reports say it beat estimates while assets under management rose to about $15.3 trillion, a strong signal for fee growth and investor demand. BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

BlackRock reported Q2 2026 earnings this morning, and early reports say it beat estimates while assets under management rose to about $15.3 trillion, a strong signal for fee growth and investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage highlighted BlackRock’s ETF “machine,” with expectations for very large long-term net inflows, which supports the stock’s higher valuation outlook. BlackRock’s ETF machine may be ready to surprise Wall Street

Analysts and market coverage highlighted BlackRock’s ETF “machine,” with expectations for very large long-term net inflows, which supports the stock’s higher valuation outlook. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s push into tokenization and new ETF launches, including the Nasdaq 100 ETF, suggests additional product growth opportunities beyond core asset management. Will BlackRock’s New Nasdaq 100 ETF and Tokenization Push Redefine Its Core Narrative?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick's career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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