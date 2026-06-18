Rep. Sells Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Intel Corporation NASDAQ: INTC. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative also recently made the following trade(s):

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on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Southwest Airlines NYSE: LUV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tapestry NYSE: TPR on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova NYSE: GEV on 6/16/2026.

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Intel Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financially Speaking Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Representative

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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