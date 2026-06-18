Rep. Sells Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. NASDAQ: META. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Meta Platforms stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Southwest Airlines NYSE: LUV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tapestry NYSE: TPR on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova NYSE: GEV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 6/16/2026.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $567.58 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.93 and a 200-day moving average of $635.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 294.7% during the first quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $86,454,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $850.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $805.00 to $780.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,890.56. The trade was a 65.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 40,568 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,365 in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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