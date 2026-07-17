Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Purchases Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. NYSE: WPM. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals stock on June 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $87.96 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $182.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 236 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company's stock.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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