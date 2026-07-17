Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on June 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO." account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $162.30 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company's stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the company's stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Article Title

Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Article Title

J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher outlook, some reports noted the stock slipped because the market had already priced in strong results and is still weighing mixed MedTech performance and ongoing litigation risk. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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