Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Stryker Corporation NYSE: SYK. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stryker stock on June 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO." account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $330.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $312.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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