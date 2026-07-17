Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. NASDAQ: ADI. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Analog Devices stock on June 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $380.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total transaction of $3,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,484.43. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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