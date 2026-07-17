Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Markel Group Inc. NYSE: MKL. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on June 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO." account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Markel Group alerts: Sign Up

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,959.41 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,719.41 and a twelve month high of $2,207.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,875.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,956.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diane Leopold purchased 50 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $317,583,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Markel Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Markel Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $892,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 3,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $54,421,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 204,861 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $440,379,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Markel Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Markel Group wasn't on the list.

While Markel Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here