Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of S&P Global Inc. NYSE: SPGI. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in S&P Global stock on June 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO." account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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S&P Global Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $457.34 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,955,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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