Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Unloads Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on June 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO." account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $249.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $162.30 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson beat Q2 estimates, posting earnings of $2.90 per share on revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong growth in Innovative Medicine products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in continued growth from its pharma pipeline and broader portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Article Title

Analysts and commentary pointed to momentum beyond legacy drugs, with newer treatments and innovation in medtech and AI-enabled tools supporting the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Article Title

J&J also declared its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher outlook, some reports noted the stock slipped because the market had already priced in strong results and is still weighing mixed MedTech performance and ongoing litigation risk. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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