Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Unloads Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Markel Group Inc. NYSE: MKL. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on June 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO." account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Markel Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MKL opened at $1,959.41 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,875.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,956.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.66. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,719.41 and a 1-year high of $2,207.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 765 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Brean Capital initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 550 shares in the company, valued at $984,054.50. The trade was a 10.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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