Rep. Tim Moore Purchases AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently bought shares of AT&T Inc. NYSE: T. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in AT&T stock on May 18th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC OTCMKTS: RYCEY on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group NYSE: IHG on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson NYSE: HOG on 4/7/2026.

on 4/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 4/1/2026.

on 4/1/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 3/23/2026.

on 3/23/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/18/2026.

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AT&T Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. AT&T Makes $19 Billion Commitment to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to California

AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating and kept a $31 price target , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. AT&T rating reaffirmed by RBC

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating and kept a , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for the fourth straight year, which may support subscriber growth and lower churn. Four Years at #1: AT&T Fiber Customers Are the Happiest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025. Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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