Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently bought shares of AT&T Inc. NYSE: T. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in AT&T stock on June 4th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/18/2026.

on 5/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC OTCMKTS: RYCEY on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group NYSE: IHG on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson NYSE: HOG on 4/7/2026.

on 4/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 4/1/2026.

on 4/1/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 3/23/2026.

on 3/23/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/20/2026.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Report on T

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,629,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T said CFO Pascal Desroches will speak at the Mizuho Technology Conference on June 9, where management is expected to update shareholders on the company’s multi-year growth strategy, 2026 guidance, and capital return plans. Pascal Desroches to Update Shareholders at Mizuho Technology Conference on June 9

AT&T said CFO Pascal Desroches will speak at the Mizuho Technology Conference on June 9, where management is expected to update shareholders on the company’s multi-year growth strategy, 2026 guidance, and capital return plans. Positive Sentiment: AT&T announced new revenue opportunities through a connected-vehicle partnership with Rivian and a collaboration with LiveOne and Cisco to expand in-car entertainment and connectivity services, which could broaden the company’s wireless and data footprint over time. AT&T Targets New Revenue Streams With Rivian And In Car Partnerships

AT&T announced new revenue opportunities through a connected-vehicle partnership with Rivian and a collaboration with LiveOne and Cisco to expand in-car entertainment and connectivity services, which could broaden the company’s wireless and data footprint over time. Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary suggested AT&T may be oversold and sitting on support, raising the possibility of a short-term rebound if buyers step in. Stock Of The Day: Is AT&T About To Rally?

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025. Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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