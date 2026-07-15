Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently sold shares of DoorDash, Inc. NASDAQ: DASH. In a filing disclosed on July 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on June 9th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/18/2026.

on 5/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group NYSE: IHG on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC OTCMKTS: RYCEY on 5/7/2026.

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DoorDash Stock Down 0.9%

DASH stock opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.26.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $3,590,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,469,381.72. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,927 shares of company stock valued at $15,124,932. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025. Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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