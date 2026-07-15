Rep. Virginia Foxx Sells Off Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock

Representative Virginia Foxx (Republican-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP. In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alliance Resource Partners stock on June 18th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners NASDAQ: ARLP on 5/15/2026.

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Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.24 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Alliance Resource Partners's payout ratio is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,363,174 shares of the energy company's stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,741 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,282,671 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 737,328 shares of the energy company's stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 437,486 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 668,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 289,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,191 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985. Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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