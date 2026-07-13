Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3214.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut shares of Repay from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Repay from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

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Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $4.08 on Monday. Repay has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 82.73%.The company had revenue of $80.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,089,241 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,767 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,412,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,399 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 1,832.1% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,728,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repay by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,887 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company's stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. Nasdaq: RPAY is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company's platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay's offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

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