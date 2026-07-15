Repay's (RPAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson's price target suggests a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Repay from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Repay from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Repay from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.32.

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View Our Latest Analysis on RPAY

Repay Stock Up 1.3%

RPAY stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. Repay has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $80.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.48 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,412,492 shares of the company's stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 1,263,399 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,361,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 433,524 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1,832.1% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,728,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 2,587,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,100 shares of the company's stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 428,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake PR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $7,230,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company's stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. Nasdaq: RPAY is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company's platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay's offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

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