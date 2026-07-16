Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

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Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.55. Repligen has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $175.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $194.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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