Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company's stock. Roth Mkm's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGEN. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 target price on Repligen and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Repligen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Repligen from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.36.

Get Repligen alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $6.07 on Friday, reaching $133.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 101,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,898. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.25. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.66 and a 52 week high of $175.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.62%.The business had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,276 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Repligen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Repligen wasn't on the list.

While Repligen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here