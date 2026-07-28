Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $204.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.030-2.090 EPS.

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Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.05. Repligen has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Repligen to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,122 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,439 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $205,880,000 after purchasing an additional 383,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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