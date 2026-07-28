Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.030-2.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.0 million-$835.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.5 million.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Repligen in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. Repligen has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $204.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.59 million. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $368,387,000. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $2,399,209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,599,061 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $753,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,683 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $174,347,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 390.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,239 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 610,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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