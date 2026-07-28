Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $131.06, but opened at $139.70. Repligen shares last traded at $151.4970, with a volume of 271,811 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $204.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Repligen's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS.

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Repligen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Repligen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Repligen delivered Q2 revenue of $204.1 million, up 11.9% year over year and above the $201.6 million consensus estimate. Organic revenue growth was 13%, reflecting continued order momentum and sequential improvement. Repligen Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Repligen delivered Q2 revenue of $204.1 million, up 11.9% year over year and above the $201.6 million consensus estimate. Organic revenue growth was 13%, reflecting continued order momentum and sequential improvement. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.54, exceeding the $0.45 analyst consensus and rising from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted operating income increased 55% to $34 million, while adjusted operating margin expanded to 16.7% from 12.0%. Repligen Quarterly Earnings Results

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.54, exceeding the $0.45 analyst consensus and rising from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted operating income increased 55% to $34 million, while adjusted operating margin expanded to 16.7% from 12.0%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 organic revenue growth guidance to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the approximately $2.00 consensus EPS forecast. Total reported revenue is expected to reach $813 million-$835 million. Repligen Raises Full-Year Guidance

Management raised full-year 2026 organic revenue growth guidance to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the approximately $2.00 consensus EPS forecast. Total reported revenue is expected to reach $813 million-$835 million. Positive Sentiment: Repligen announced a definitive agreement to acquire BioLife Solutions, a deal management expects to strengthen its cell-therapy position and contribute to revenue growth, margins and adjusted EPS. The company ended June with $810 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, supporting financial flexibility.

Repligen announced a definitive agreement to acquire BioLife Solutions, a deal management expects to strengthen its cell-therapy position and contribute to revenue growth, margins and adjusted EPS. The company ended June with $810 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, supporting financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Investors must distinguish the adjusted results from GAAP results: GAAP diluted EPS fell to $0.09 from $0.26, while net income declined to $5.0 million from $14.9 million. The difference was driven largely by acquisition, restructuring, transformation, amortization and other items.

Investors must distinguish the adjusted results from GAAP results: GAAP diluted EPS fell to $0.09 from $0.26, while net income declined to $5.0 million from $14.9 million. The difference was driven largely by acquisition, restructuring, transformation, amortization and other items. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net margin dropped to 2.5% from 8.2%, and GAAP operating margin edged down to 6.8% from 7.6%. These figures may temper enthusiasm, particularly given RGEN’s elevated valuation, including a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 145.

GAAP net margin dropped to 2.5% from 8.2%, and GAAP operating margin edged down to 6.8% from 7.6%. These figures may temper enthusiasm, particularly given RGEN’s elevated valuation, including a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 145. Negative Sentiment: The BioLife Solutions transaction remains subject to completion and integration risks, while recent insider activity cited in the coverage showed two sales and no purchases over the past six months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Repligen from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Repligen to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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