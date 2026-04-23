Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 10.3% - Time to Sell?

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) was down 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.40 and last traded at $111.5560. Approximately 189,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 820,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.93.

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Repligen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.62%.The firm had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,449 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $146,513,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,803,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,892,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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