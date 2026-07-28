Go Pro
→ 3 Signs of The Biggest “Melt-Up” in U.S. History (From True Market Insiders) (Ad)tc pixel

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Replimune Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Replimune shares experienced a major selloff and volume surge: 10.35 million shares traded, 128% above the prior session, while the stock fell from $8.63 to approximately $6.07.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but improving: JPMorgan and BMO upgraded the stock to Overweight and Outperform with $17 and $16 targets, respectively, while the broader consensus remains Hold with an average target of $8.86.
  • The clinical-stage biotechnology company missed quarterly earnings expectations, reporting a loss of $0.76 per share versus the expected $0.66 loss; analysts forecast a full-year loss of $2.44 per share.
  • Interested in Replimune Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 10,354,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session's volume of 4,542,994 shares.The stock last traded at $6.0720 and had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Replimune Group from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Replimune Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REPL

Replimune Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,088.88. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 507.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,628,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,448 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,851,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 2,333.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 925,173 shares of the company's stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 887,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company's stock.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Replimune Group Right Now?

Before you consider Replimune Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Replimune Group wasn't on the list.

While Replimune Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
3 Signs of The Biggest “Melt-Up” in U.S. History
3 Signs of The Biggest “Melt-Up” in U.S. History
From True Market Insiders (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines