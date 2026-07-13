Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 6.6% - What's Next?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.2610. 245,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,548,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Trading Down 8.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $847.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Replimune Group news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,088.88. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 562,400.0% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company's stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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