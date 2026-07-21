Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

REPYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Santander upgraded shares of Repsol to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Repsol from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Repsol has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.03.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Repsol had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.40%.The company had revenue of $18.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

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