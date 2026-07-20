Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 76,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session's volume of 75,239 shares.The stock last traded at $91.3980 and had previously closed at $90.91.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBCAA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised Republic Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.60 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Republic Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Anthony T. Powell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,062,686.14. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christy Ames sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $29,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $540,145.50. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,072 shares of the bank's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,945 shares of the bank's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,486 shares of the bank's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company's stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and middle‐market clients. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury and cash-management services, mortgage financing, SBA lending and wealth management solutions. Republic Bancorp also supports specialized financing needs through equipment leasing and small business advisory services.

Republic Bancorp's branch network spans key markets in the U.S.

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