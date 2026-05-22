Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AFG FY2026 Earnings

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $11.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.99. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group's current full-year earnings is $11.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Financial Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $120.52 and a 12-month high of $150.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $222,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 787 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company's stock.

American Financial Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.01 from $10.99 and also nudged up Q4 2027 earnings expectations, reflecting slightly better longer-term profitability outlook for AFG.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.01 from $10.99 and also nudged up Q4 2027 earnings expectations, reflecting slightly better longer-term profitability outlook for AFG. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $11.78 from $11.73 and FY2028 to $11.70 from $11.67, adding to the bullish tone around future earnings power.

The firm also increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $11.78 from $11.73 and FY2028 to $11.70 from $11.67, adding to the bullish tone around future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Earlier upgrades to Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 estimates further suggest analysts are becoming more constructive on AFG’s underwriting and earnings trajectory.

Earlier upgrades to Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 estimates further suggest analysts are becoming more constructive on AFG’s underwriting and earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Not all revisions were positive: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 and Q2 2027 EPS estimates slightly, indicating some short-term quarter-to-quarter volatility remains. American Financial Group stock page

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

Further Reading

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