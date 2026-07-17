Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMD Q2 Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - KeyCorp increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $500.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $503.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remained constructive on AMD, including price-target increases from BNP Paribas, KeyBanc, Rosenblatt, UBS, and Bank of America, reflecting confidence in AMD’s long-term AI and data-center growth story.

Several Wall Street firms remained constructive on AMD, including price-target increases from BNP Paribas, KeyBanc, Rosenblatt, UBS, and Bank of America, reflecting confidence in AMD’s long-term AI and data-center growth story. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced Alan Smith as its newest Corporate Fellow, a signal of continued investment in GPU architecture and AI computing expertise. Article Title

AMD announced Alan Smith as its newest Corporate Fellow, a signal of continued investment in GPU architecture and AI computing expertise. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to debate AMD’s near-term setup, with some saying the stock is stretched after its strong rally while others argue the AI inference and server CPU markets could still support further upside.

Analysts and market commentators continue to debate AMD’s near-term setup, with some saying the stock is stretched after its strong rally while others argue the AI inference and server CPU markets could still support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis pieces suggest AMD may be in a pullback phase after breaking below channel support, so traders are watching key moving averages for signs of stabilization.

Technical analysis pieces suggest AMD may be in a pullback phase after breaking below channel support, so traders are watching key moving averages for signs of stabilization. Negative Sentiment: The main drag on AMD has been a sector-wide risk-off move in chip stocks as investors question the durability of the AI capex boom, which is pressuring sentiment across semiconductor names.

The main drag on AMD has been a sector-wide risk-off move in chip stocks as investors question the durability of the AI capex boom, which is pressuring sentiment across semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: AMD also declined despite upbeat analyst commentary, showing that near-term market momentum is being outweighed by broader selling and profit-taking in AI winners.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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