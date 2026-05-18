Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gentex FY2026 Earnings

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Gentex's current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Gentex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.83.

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Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.87 on Monday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $675.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 14,398.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,726,057 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $179,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,769 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,144,881 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $73,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,767,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,828,120 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $419,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,629,380 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $154,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,445 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 11,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $279,175.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 58,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,163.82. This trade represents a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 11,885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $296,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,561.40. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 74,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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