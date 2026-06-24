Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy USA Q2 Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $8.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.28. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current full-year earnings is $32.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA's Q3 2026 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.42 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 91.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Murphy USA's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Murphy USA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $539.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $551.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $548.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.74. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $345.23 and a 52 week high of $636.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director Diane N. Landen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.25, for a total transaction of $1,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,464,487.25. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 517 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.49, for a total transaction of $297,011.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,245. The trade was a 50.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,392 in the last three months. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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