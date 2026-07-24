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Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CU FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Canadian Utilities logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Canadian Utilities to $2.49 from $2.47 and kept a Sector Perform rating with a C$53 price target.
  • Other analysts have also been lifting targets, and the stock’s overall consensus remains Hold with an average price target of C$49.14.
  • Canadian Utilities shares were up 1.7% and recently traded near their 52-week high, while the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.89 on revenue of C$1.08 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canadian Utilities.

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities' current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities' FY2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$49.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 1.7%

CU stock opened at C$55.80 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.03. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$37.13 and a 1-year high of C$55.92. The stock has a market cap of C$15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.90%.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company's main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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