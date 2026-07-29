Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VRTX FY2026 Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $16.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.93. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $17.01 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $577.00 to $572.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $559.61.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $490.39 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $467.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $533.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.73, for a total value of $134,746.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,446.52. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 6,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,144,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 26,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,739,600. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,966. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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