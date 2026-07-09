Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AEM FY2027 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM - Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $11.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.09. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $13.15 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$304.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of AEM opened at $144.83 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $255.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company's stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 229,630 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $38,929,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 559,751 shares of the mining company's stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 72,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,635,979 shares of the mining company's stock worth $950,001,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

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Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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