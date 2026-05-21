Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AGIO Q2 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.90). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($6.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.16) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.56.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. Agios Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $102,047.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,786,414.67. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $109,024.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,980.58. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $520,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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