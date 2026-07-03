Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ARWR FY2028 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.18) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' FY2029 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.27.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,569.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 231,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,717 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,754,000 after buying an additional 368,073 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,388 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,670,762 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $57,625,000 after buying an additional 731,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,889 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,470,000 after buying an additional 304,264 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,905 shares in the company, valued at $11,623,271.75. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock worth $1,912,662. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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